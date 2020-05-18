BRAD MELTZER – THE LINCOLN CONSPIRACY: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President–and Why It Failed

Co-Author: Brad Meltzer (with Josh Mensch)

Book: THE LINCOLN CONSPIRACY: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President–and Why It Failed

Publishing: Flatiron Books (May 5, 2020)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch, the bestselling authors of The First Conspiracy, which covers the secret plot against George Washington, now turn their attention to a little-known, but true story about a failed assassination attempt on the sixteenth president in The Lincoln Conspiracy.

Everyone knows the story of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, but few are aware of the original conspiracy to kill him four years earlier in 1861, literally on his way to Washington, D.C., for his first inauguration.

The conspirators were part of a pro-Southern secret society that didn’t want an antislavery President in the White House. They planned an elaborate scheme to assassinate the brand new President in Baltimore as Lincoln’s inauguration train passed through en route to the Capitol. The plot was investigated by famed detective Allan Pinkerton, who infiltrated the group with undercover agents, including one of the first female private detectives in America.

Had the assassination succeeded, there would have been no Lincoln Presidency, and the course of the Civil War and American history would have forever been altered.