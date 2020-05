TWO PEOPLE WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A HOUSE FIRE ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE SUNDAY NIGHT.

FIRE UNITS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE HOME AT 1613 WEST 15TH STREET WHEN THEY ARRIVED SHORTLY AFTER 8PM.

A WITNESS AT THE SCENE SAID HE BELIEVED THE TWO OCCUPANTS OF THE HOME SUFFERED SMOKE INHALATION.

KSCJ NEWS WILL HAVE MORE DETAILS WHEN THEY ARE AVAILABLE.