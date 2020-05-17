SOUTH SIOUX POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE BY SHOOTING

South Sioux City Police are continuing to investigate another of a series of recent drive by shootings in the metro area.

This one occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the area of East 7th and B Streets.

Officers located a residence that was struck by gun fire and shell casings nearby.

A vehicle was recovered a short distance away with what is believed to be the possible weapon involved.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information should call South Sioux Police at 494-7555.