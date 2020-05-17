SLIGHT INCREASE IN LOCAL WEEKEND COVID-19 CASES

Woodbury County reported an additional 58 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday and 46 on Saturday for a total case count of 2,215.

Of these, 913 are now considered recovered.

8121 county residents have now been tested and the number of deaths remained at 17.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint- St. Luke’s are providing care for 84 COVID-19 patients, up from 79 on Saturday.

Dakota County reported just a few new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

There were 2 new cases each on Saturday and Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1511.

One additional death was reported Saturday for a total of 14.

In South Dakota, numbers remain low in Union County with just 60 total cases.

Of those, only 18 are active and 42 are listed as recovered.