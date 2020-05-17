SHIFT IN IOWA ALCOHOL SALES

It’s unknown if people across the state have been drinking more alcohol as they’ve had to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic — but it is clear the shut down of restaurants and bars had some impacts on alcohol sales.

Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division spokesman, Tyler Ackerson, says they saw the change as soon as the pandemic shutdowns started.

He says the order closing restaurants and bars led to a natural shift.

Ackerson says the loss of restaurant and bar sales was pretty evident:

The state later allowed restaurants and bars to sell alcohol to go to help them with the loss of business.

Ackerson says it is hard to say that Iowans were using more alcohol as they were confined to their homes with no bars and restaurants to visit.

Radio Iowa