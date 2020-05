Iowa’s Department of Public Health is no longer recommending that people self-isolate for 14 days after returning home from travel outside of Iowa and within the United States.

Anyone who becomes symptomatic should immediately self-isolate and contact their medical provider.

The CDC does continue to recommend that people limit non-essential travel.

That’s especially if you are vulnerable to COVID-19 including those 60 years of age or older or people with an underlying medical conditions.