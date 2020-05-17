CAR CRASHES INTO LE MARS HOME

Two residents of a Le Mars home escaped injury Sunday evening when a car crashed into their home around 6:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Dave Schipper says a car heading northeast on Lincoln Avenue S.W. failed to stop at the intersection and crossed the street, jumped the curb, and rammed through the bedroom wall of the the house located at 301 4th St. S.W.

Schipper says the home has been “red tagged” and no longer considered

safe for living.

The male driver was transported by private vehicle to Floyd Valley Healthcare with unknown injuries.

Le Mars Police have not released the names involved with the accident, and they are continuing their investigation.

Photos by Dennis Morrice