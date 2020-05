A REMSEN MAN WAS INJURED FRIDAY MORNING IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 20-YEAR-OLD CAMERON MILLER WAS WESTBOUND ON COUNTY ROAD C-38 AROUND 7:35AM WHEN HIS VEHICLE ENTERED THE NORTH SHOULDER, CROSSED BACK INTO THE SOUTH DITCH, AND ROLLED INTO A FIELD.

MILLER SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN BY LE MARS AMBULANCE TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL.

THE VEHICLE IS LISTED AS TOTALED.