MORE DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGS IN SIOUX CITY

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING MORE INCIDENTS OF DRIVE BY SHOOTINGS THAT OCCURRED EARLY FRIDAY.

A HOME LOCATED AT 11 GILMAN TERRACE WAS STRUCK MULTIPLE TIMES BY GUNFIRE AROUND 4:35AM.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AT THE HOME.

EARLIER, GUNFIRE WAS ALSO REPORTED IN THE 1400 BLOCK OF JUDD STREET SHORTLY AFTER 1AM.

SHELL CASINGS WERE FOUND IN THE STREET BUT NO HOMES IN THE VICINITY WERE HIT BY GUNFIRE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHOOTING INCIDENTS SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS.