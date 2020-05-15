GILL SAYS ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUESTS CONTINUE AT HIGH RATE

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says the response for absentee ballot requests continues to be greater than expected locally for the June 2nd Iowa primary:

OC………3200. :08

Republicans have requested over 8000 of those absentee ballots.

There are also five polling places set for the June 2nd election:

OC………Riverside elementary. :09

Those voting at the polls will have a safe voting experience when they enter the precinct:

OC……….to take with you. :06

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Election Day.

Absentee ballot request forms need to be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on May 22 for a ballot to be mailed to the requester.