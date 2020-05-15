COVID-19 CASES LEVEL OUT IN WOODBURY COUNTY & ACROSS IOWA

Siouxland District Health reports an additional 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Woodbury County Friday.
The health department also says two more residents of the county have died from COVID-19 related illness.
Both were older males age 61 to 80.
Governor Kim Reynolds reported several other coronavirus deaths around Iowa at her Friday morning news conference:
78 area residents are hospitalized for coronavirus related illness in MercyOne and Unity Point-St. Luke’s in Sioux City as of 4pm Friday.
Governor Reynolds says she believes case numbers in Iowa are leveling out:
Reynolds also says the state has a good supply of personal protective equipment for hospitals and other facilities on hand:
The governor says 93,556 Iowans have now been tested for COVID-19, a one in 34 ratio.