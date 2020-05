WOODBURY COUNTY LAGGING BEHIND IN COMPLETING U.S. CENSUS

LOCAL OFFICIALS ARE EMPHASIZING THE NEED FOR SIOUX CITY AND OTHER NORTHWEST IOWA RESIDENTS TO FILL OUT THEIR U.S. CENSUS FORM.

ERIN BERZINA OF SIMPCO SAYS SIOUX CITY HAS RANKED 10TH OUT OF IOWA’S 11 LARGEST CITIES IN THE NUMBER OF RESIDENTS COMPLETING THE CENSUS.

SHE SAYS THE CENSUS IS ONLY 9 QUESTIONS AND NO PERSONAL OR FINANCIAL QUESTIONS ARE ASKED:

OC……….HAVE TO GIVE. :18

BERZINA SAYS THE CENSUS IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE THE NUMBER RESPONSES HELPS IN DETERMINING FUNDING LEVELS FOR VARIOUS PROGRAMS:

OC……….AFFECTED BY CENSUS. :16

THE CENSUS ALSO AFFECTS THE NUMBER OF CONGRESSIONAL SEATS EACH STATE RECEIVES IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

IT ONLY TAKES A FEW MINUTES TO FILL IT OUT ONLINE, AND BERZINA SAYS IF YOU CAN’T COMPLETE IT ONLINE, THERE ARE OTHER WAYS TO DO IT:

OC……LAST WEEK REALLY. ;20

ONE METHOD THAT WON’T HAPPEN THIS YEAR IS A VISIT TO YOUR DOOR.

THAT INTERACTION WILL NOT TAKE PLACE BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.