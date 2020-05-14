WOODBURY COUNTY CAMPGROUNDS TO OPEN MAY 21ST

Woodbury County Conservation Board campgrounds will open on May 21st at 6a.m. to self-contained camper units.

No tents will be allowed and restrooms and shower facilities, cabins, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, offices and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will remain closed.

The campgrounds will open to 50% capacity and no groups larger than 10 at a campsite will be allowed.

Firewood sales shall be provided with exact change or check required for payment

Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel says “If rules are not followed we will close the campground facilities again.”