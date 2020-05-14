Home Local News COVID-19 TRI-STATE COVID-19 UPDATE INCLUDES FOUR DAKOTA COUNTY DEATHS

TRI-STATE COVID-19 UPDATE INCLUDES FOUR DAKOTA COUNTY DEATHS

By
Woody Gottburg
-
2
0
Siouxland District Health reports an additional 35 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Woodbury County Thursday, for a total count of 2,073.

Of these, 742 have met the criteria to be considered recovered.

77 patients are hospitalized at MercyOne and Unity Point-St. Luke’s with COVID-19 related illness.

37 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dakota County, bringing that county’s total number of cases to 1492.

Dakota County Health also reported 4 additional deaths for a county total of 11.

Union County says they have 20 active cases and 37 listed as recovered out of 57 total cases in that southeast South Dakota area.

