SIOUXLAND Y TO REOPEN ON JUNE 1ST

The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City has announced that it will reopen on June 1st.

CEO Rhonda Robson says the reopening will be conducted under the guidance of state and local health authorities and will take place in phases.

Robson says the first phase of reopening will include new facility hours, open to Y members only, a mid-day closure for thorough cleaning, and a spread out access to wellness equipment, which will undergo frequent cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day.

Lap swimming only with one person to a lane will take place with a modified group exercise schedule adhering to social distancing and rigorous cleaning protocol.

Summer camp will begin as planned on June 8th with new policy, procedures and guidelines.

The Y has been closed since March 16th because of health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo provided