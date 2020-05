SATURDAY IN THE PARK POSTPONED UNTIL LATE SUMMER OR EARLY FALL

ORGANIZERS SAY THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF SIOUX CITY’S SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL WILL STILL HOPEFULLY TAKE PLACE THIS YEAR……….BUT IT WON’T BE HELD ON THE TRADITIONAL WEEKEND CLOSEST TO THE 4TH OF JULY.

PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS MUSIC GROUPS ARE NOT CURRENTLY TOURING BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, AND EVEN IF THAT CHANGES, SEVEN WEEKS IS TOO SOON TO PUT ON THE EVENT:

BERNSTEIN SAYS IT’S TOUGH TO ACCEPT THAT AFTER 29 YEARS, THE FREE MUSIC FESTIVAL AT THE GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL WON’T HAPPEN AT ITS NORMAL TIME:

HE SAYS BECAUSE THE OUTDOOR FESTIVAL AT GRANDVIEW PARK IS FREE, THERE IS A BIG ADVANTAGE IN NOT HAVING TO SELL TICKETS:

BERNSTEIN HOPES TO ANNOUNCE A SPECIFIC SATURDAY DATE FOR THE FESTIVAL IN THE COMING WEEKS.