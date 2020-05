RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA DIDN’T DELAY WOODBURY MEAT PLANT EMPLOYEE TEST RESULTS

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS DID NOT INTENTIONALLY DELAY REPORTING POSITIVE COVID-19 TEST RESULTS OF WORKERS WHO LIVE IN WOODBURY COUNTY BUT WORK IN AN UNIDENTIFIED DAKOTA CITY NEBRASKA MEAT PACKING PLANT.

THE DELAY LED TO WOODBURY COUNTY SEEING A SPIKE OF 314 NEW CASES TUESDAY FROM THOSE WORKERS THAT HAD BEEN TESTED AT THE END OF APRIL.

RICKETTS SAYS THOSE TESTS WENT TO A LAB THAT HAD JUST COME ONLINE:

RICKETTS SAYS THE LAB HAD MANY OF THE RESULTS LAST WEEK:

RICKETTS DID NOT IDENTIFY THE DAKOTA CITY MEAT PLANT INVOLVED IN THE TESTING.