KING FIRES BACK AT CRITICS OVER CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE FLAP

Iowa Congressman Steve King has released a statement to respond to Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers’ written statement that he won’t allow hate and bigotry to influence the legislation passed in congress and that King will not regain appointments to House Committees.

Stivers serves on the House of Representatives G-O-P Steering Committee.

King, who serves the 4th Congressional district of Iowa, says quote

“Never-Trumper Stivers is only one vote on Steering, known for his singular inability to discern fact from fiction. No one trusts his leadership since he sacrificed the Republican Majority as NRCC Chair in 2018, enabling Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff to impeach President Trump. Stivers should be held accountable. No respectable Republican believes the New York Times.”

State Senator Randy Feenstra of Iowa, one of King’s 4th District Republican Primary opponents, appeared on KSCJ’s “Open Line” Thursday and said that the 4th district needs a stronger voice in Congress:

OC…….mainstreet Iowa. :23

King was stripped of his House committee assignments in January of 2019 after a New York Times article quoted him asking why the terms white supremacy and white nationalism had become offensive.