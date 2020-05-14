CATHOLIC BISHOP’S DINNER TO BECOME ONLINE FUNDRAISER

The Catholic School Foundation for the Diocese of Sioux City has decided to restructure the 24th Annual Bishop’s Dinner for

Catholic Schools to an online event for 2020.

The event has been changed due to COVID-19 concerns and has been pushed back a day to September 13th.

The theme for the event will be the “Bishop’s Fundathon for Catholic Schools.”

The online program will be developed in the coming months with a goal to raise $100,000 for the 16 Catholic school systems within the Diocese of Sioux City.