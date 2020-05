TWO NEW CASES, ONE COVID-19 DEATH REPORTED IN DAKOTA COUNTY

Only 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dakota County Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1455.

The Dakota County Health Department also reported a death, one of three in the state of Nebraska, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 103.

The state’s positive test total, as of Wednesday morning was 8,692.