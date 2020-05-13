SGT. BLUFF MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A Sgt. Bluff man has been sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

25-year-old Alec Gibson received the 70 month prison term after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography.

Evidence at the plea hearing and sentencing showed that between October 2016 and August of 2017, Gibson possessed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including a depiction involving a minor under the age of 12.

Evidence also showed that Gibson made contact with children via online platforms, and admitted that some of the minors sent him nude photographs.

Gibson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.