RICKETTS HAS NO ISSUE WITH OMAHA TRIBE’S CHECKPOINTS

Governor Pete Ricketts says he has no objection to the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska setting up checkpoints on roads on tribal lands.

The Omaha Tribe has established checkpoints just off Highway 75 leading into the village of Macy.

The tribe says entry to Macy is restricted to town residents only to keep the community safe from COVID-19.

Ricketts says he understands the tribe’s concerns:

Ricketts says the tribe is acting in the best interests of its members, so with Highway 75 remaining open, there are no issues.

Photo courtesy KMEG