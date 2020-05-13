REYNOLDS OK’S REOPENING MORE IOWA BUSINESSES ON FRIDAY

Woodbury County will join the rest of Iowa this Friday in reopening several businesses that have been closed during the pandemic.

Governor Kim Reynolds says it’s time to take the next steps toward reopening the state and its economy.

The governor says capacities will still be limited to 50-percent and social distancing measures will be required.

Fitness centers and gyms in the 22 counties that had been limited to one-at-a-time, appointment only use are now allowed to have more customers inside.

Bars, casinos, movie theaters and museums are to remain closed.

Swimming pools as well as playgrounds, whether inside or outdoors, are to stay closed, too, according to the governor’s orders.

The proclamation maintaining those closures has an end time of May 27th at midnight.

Social, community and sports gatherings of 10 or more are also prohibited through the last Wednesday of the month.

That seems to indicate indoor and outdoor gatherings for graduation ceremonies would be prohibited, although the governor has not directly addressed the issue.

