NEW DETAILS ON PLYMOUTH COUNTY FATAL ASSAULT

THERE’S NEW INFORMATION REGARDING A FATAL ASSAULT MONDAY AT A RURAL HOME NEAR MERRILL IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT 81-YEAR-OLD THOMAS JORDAN KNAPP WAS ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING HIS WIFE, DARLENE KNAPP AND HER SON, 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN LEROY JUZEK, WITH A STICK, AND THEN POINTED A GUN AT JUZEK DURING THAT ASSAULT.

THE GUN WENT OFF WOUNDING JUZEK, WHO DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER SAYS JUZEK DIED AS A RESULT OF SHOTGUN WOUNDS TO HIS ABDOMEN AND CHEST.

KNAPP WAS ARRESTED AND HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT WHILE DISPLAYING OR USING A WEAPON.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL ON $5000 BOND.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS NO OTHER CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AT THIS TIME AND THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Updated 4:35pm 5/13/20