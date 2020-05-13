IOWA LEGISLATURE TO RESUME ON JUNE 3RD

The Iowa Legislature plans to reconvene on Wednesday, June 3rd at 9 am.

Lawmakers suspended their session back on March 16th as a precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of legislators, staff, and the public.

House Speaker Pat Grassley says Iowans have done their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and with the situation much improved, it is also time for the Legislature to return to Des Moines to complete its work.

Staff members and the public will undergo a health screening before entering the Capitol.

Additionally, all House committee meetings will be held in the House Chambers and will be live streamed to increase transparency and ensure Iowans are able to follow legislative business.