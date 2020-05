Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has cancelled this summer’s Battery Park concert series.

The cancelled performances include Nelly on May 30th, Papa Roach on July 14th and Shinedown on August 7th.

Those who purchased tickets with a credit/debit card will receive a refund to their method of payment used at the time of purchase.

If a cash purchase was made, refunds may be requested at the Rock Shop when the property re-opens.