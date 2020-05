FERRIS SAYS LOCAL RESTAURANTS WILL CONTINUE TO FACE STRUGGLES THROUGH PANDEMIC

SNEAKY’S CHICKEN IS ONE OF THE SIOUX CITY RESTAURANTS THAT HAS BEEN OPERATING UNDER RESTRICTIONS DURING THE PANDEMIC.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TALKED ABOUT OWNER DAVE FERRIS AND SNEAKY’S STRUGGLES THE PAST TWO DAYS IN HER NEWS CONFERENCE.

FERRIS SAYS IT’S BEEN TOUGH FOR RESTAURANT OWNERS OVER THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS, MANY WHO HAVE OFFERED DRIVE THROUGH AND PICK UP SERVICE LIKE SNEAKY’S, AND OTHERS WHO’VE CLOSED DOWN TEMPORARILY:

NOW THAT REYNOLDS IS ALLOWING LIMITED SEATING IN RESTAURANTS BEGINNING FRIDAY, FERRIS SAYS HE IS MAKING ADJUSTMENTS FOR THE 50 PER CENT OCCUPANCY RATE ALLOWED:

BUT FERRIS SAYS REALISTICALLY THAT WON’T HAPPEN WHEN HIS CUSTOMERS START COMING IN:

SO THAT’S LEADING TO ANOTHER DIFFICULT DECISION REGARDING HIS 41 YEAR OLD FAMILY BUSINESS;

FERRIS SAYS HE DOESN’T WANT TO SECOND GUESS THE GOVERNOR’S DECISIONS AND HE THINKS REYNOLDS HAS DONE A REMARKABLE JOB DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC.

HE SAYS SNEAKY’S IS GOING TO BOOK FUTURE CATERING JOBS WITH THE HOPES THAT BUSINESS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LATER IN THE WEEKS AHEAD.

