WIND POWER ENERGIZES IOWA

MidAmerican Energy says 61.3 % of the energy delivered to its Iowa customers last year came from renewable sources, mostly through wind energy.

The Iowa Utilities Board says that is a 19%, or 10 percentage point, gain from a year earlier.

In 2018 the percentage was 51.4.

Adam Wright, MidAmerican Energy president and CEO, says “the company is making significant inroads in their quest to provide 100% renewable energy annually to their customers.”

Last year, MidAmerican led the nation in wind project installations by adding more than a 1,000 megawatts of new capacity.

MidAmerican also helped Iowa lead the nation in the percent of electricity generated by wind energy.