VICTIM & SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FATAL SHOOTING

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED THE NAMES OF THE PEOPLE INVOLVED IN A FATAL SHOOTING JUST BEFORE NOON MONDAY AT A RURAL HOME WEST OF MERRILL.

SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN LEROY JUZEK DIED AFTER BEING SHOT IN A DOMESTIC DISPUTE AT HIS RESIDENCE AT 20139 ECHO ROAD.

HIS STEPFATHER, 81-YEAR-OLD THOMAS JORDAN KNAPP, WAS ARRESTED AND HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT WHILE DISPLAYING OR USING A WEAPON.

KNAPP IS BEING HELD IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL ON $5000 BOND.

VAN OTTERLOO SAYS OTHER CHARGES ARE PENDING AND THE SHOOTING REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.