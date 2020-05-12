SEABOARD TRIUMPH SAYS 59 EMPLOYEES HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Seaboard Triumph Foods says their Sioux City pork processing plant has had 59 employees test positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Seven of those employees have since recovered and were cleared to come back to work by both their health provider and the company.

Seaboard officials say 108 employees have tested negative for COVID-19.

They say the plant is currently operating at less than full capacity in order to maximize distancing.

The company has installed new protective systems like plexiglass dividers on cafeteria tables and expanded seating areas to help our employees maintain physical distancing guidelines in break areas.

Other measures include the use of anti-viral fog in employee common areas and offices and the replacement of filters on air handling units in March.