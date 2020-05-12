ONE HURT IN CAR-SEMI ACCIDENT NEAR LE MARS

One person was injured in a 2 vehicle accident early Tuesday morning just north of Le Mars.

The Plymouth County Sheriff says a car and a semi-tractor trailer were both southbound on Highway 60 around 6:30am when the semi slowed to turn west onto 150th Street.

Authorities say the car failed to change lanes and struck the rear of the trailer.

The 62-year-old male driver of the vehicle had to be extricated from the car by Le Mars Fire/Rescue.

He was taken by ambulance to a Sioux City hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi, 25-year-old Miles Heady of rural Le Mars, was not injured.

The name of the injured car driver will be released at a later time pending notification of family members.