NO BIG SURPRISES IN NEBRASKA PRIMARY

THERE WERE NO BIG SURPRISES IN TUESDAY’S NEBRASKA PRIMARY AS THE UNOFFICIAL RETURNS CAME IN.

IN DAKOTA COUNTY IN THE NON-PARTISAN RACE OF DISTRICT 17 STATE SENATOR, INCUMBENT JONI ALBRECHT TOPPED CHALLENGER SHERYL LINDAU BY A 72-28 PER CENT VOTE MARGIN, 1550 VOTES TO 607. SHE LED IN THE TOTAL DISTRICT COUNTY VOTE TOTAL BY THE SAME PERCENTAGE, 3363-1305.

INCUMBENT U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE LED HIS REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CHALLENGER BY A 75 TO 25% MARGIN WHILE DEMOCRAT CHRIS JANICEK HAD 30% TO LEAD 6 OTHER CHALLENGERS IN HIS PARTY’S PRIMARY.

DEMOCRAT KATE BOLZ LED BABS RAMSEY 78-22% FOR THE RIGHT TO CHALLENGE INCUMBENT REPUUBLICAN JEFF FORTENBERRY FOR THE DISTRICT ONE CONGRESSIONAL SEAT IN NOVEMBER.

DISTRICT 3 INCUMBENT ADRIAN SMITH HAD 83% OF THE VOTE TO LEAD FOUR OTHER REPUBLICAN CHALLENGERS IN THE CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT THAT INCLUDES DAKOTA COUNTY. MARK ELWORTH JR AND LIBERTARIAN TYLER SCHAEFFER ARE UNOPPOSED IN THEIR PARTY PRIMARIES FOR THAT SEAT.