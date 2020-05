NEW DETAILS ON WESTSIDE ATTEMPTED MURDER CASE

CHARGES OF ATTEMPTED MURDER HAVE BEEN DROPPED AGAINST TWO OF THE THREE MEN CHARGED IN A SHOOTING ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE MONDAY AFTERNOON.

24-YEAR-OLD TRACY SMITH REMAINS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER BUT SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY DISMISSED THE CHARGES AGAINST 32-YEAR-OLD CARLO BROWN AND 31-YEAR-OLD STEVEN BROWN, ALL OF SIOUX CITY.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT SMITH WENT TO 509 ISABELLA STREET AND ALLEGEDLY STARTED A DISTURBANCE WITH THE FEMALE RESIDENT.

THE WOMAN’S FATHER FOLLOWED SMITH AND THE BROWNS IN HIS VEHICLE WHEN THEY DROVE AWAY.

SMITH STOPPED AT WEST THIRD AND MYRTLE AND ALLEGEDLY FIRED SEVERAL SHOTS AT THE FATHER’S VEHICLE, STRIKING IT THREE TIMES.

THE FATHER WAS NOT INJURED.

TRACY SMITH REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $100,000 BOND.

CARLO AND STEVEN BROWN WERE RELEASED FROM JAIL.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.