NAIA Announces Sioux City Extension for Women’s Volleyball Championship

Sioux City, IA (May 12, 2020) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that it will extend its agreement with Sioux City, Iowa and the Tyson Events Center to remain the host of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship through the 2024 season.

The four-year deal guarantees that women’s volleyball champions will continue to earn the red banner in a familiar location, in a community that has embraced the championship.

“We are very pleased to have been given an extension for this outstanding NAIA Championship event in Sioux City,” said NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship Co-Chairman Corey Westra. “The Sioux City community has embraced the great sport of volleyball and this extension allows us to grow and enhance the opportunities for the student-athletes of the NAIA! Our relationship with the NAIA is special and we appreciate them giving us the keys to this event once again with this contract extension.”

Sioux City has been the home of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship since 2008 and has become a staple of the community. The Tyson Events Center annually holds the event, and was recently announced to be the home for the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship after successfully hosting the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship for several years.

“Sioux City has been a great partner of ours through the years and we are happy to see this relationship in women’s volleyball continue,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO. “We look forward to many more years crowning a women’s volleyball champion at the Tyson Events Center.”

The final championship of the current agreement with the Sioux City Events and Facilities Department will commence on December 1st at the Tyson Events Center.

“NAIA athletics have a long standing tradition in Sioux City and we are proud to extend our partnership to continue the Women’s Volleyball Championship at the Tyson Events Center,” said Spectra’s Tim Savona, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to work in conjunction with the NAIA to provide an unforgettable championship experience for the athletes, fans, and community.”

About Spectra:

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships.