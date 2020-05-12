GRASSLEY PROPOSES BENEFITS FOR COVID RELATED FIRST RESPONDERS

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the pandemic is putting law officers, paramedics and other first responders at greater risk as their routine interactions with the public could leave them with a potentially deadly case of COVID-19.

Grassley is introducing a bill that would guarantee federal survivor and disability benefits for first responders who are felled by the coronavirus.

OC…….”last shift” :19

The measure is called the Safeguarding America’s First Responders Act.

Grassley says it could go to a vote in the Senate yet this week — which is National Police Week.

OC………..”as an example” :12

Grassley says the bill recognizes the sacrifice of first responders and provides a measure of certainty when they report to work during the pandemic.