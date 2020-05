DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTS JUST ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19

DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH REPORTED JUST ONE NEW CASE OF CORONAVIRUS AMONG RESIDENTS OF THAT COUNTY.

THAT BRINGS THE DAKOTA COUNTY TOTAL TO 1453, SECOND IN THE STATE TO DOUGLAS COUNTY.

NEBRASKA HAS REPORTED A TOTAL OF 8572 POSITIVE CASES OVERALL AND 100 DEATHS.