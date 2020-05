THREE CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER WESTSIDE DRIVE BY SHOOTING

THREE PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER FOLLOWING A DRIVE BY SHOOTING ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE MONDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE REAR WINDOW OF A VEHICLE WAS SHOT OUT IN THE 100 BLOCK OF WEST 3RD STREET AROUND 12:15 PM.

THE MALE VICTIM IN THE VEHICLE WAS NOT INJURED AND FOLLOWED THE SUSPECTS TO THE 600 BLOCK OF WEST SECOND WHERE HE FLAGGED DOWN RESPONDING POLICE.

POLICE DETAINED THREE PEOPLE FOR QUESTIONING AT THE LOCATION AND ALSO LOCATED A FIREARM.

THE THREE SUSPECTS, 24-YEAR-OLD TRACY SMITH, 32-YEAR-OLD CARLO BROWN AND 31-YEAR-OLD STEVEN BROWN, ALL OF SIOUX CITY, WERE EACH ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Tracy Smith

Steven Brown

Carlo Brown

Updated 6:15pm 5/11/20

