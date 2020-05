ONE PERSON IS IN CUSTODY IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOLLOWING A REPORTED SHOOTING ON ECHO ROAD WEST OF MERRILL JUST BEFORE NOON MONDAY.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A DISTURBANCE CALL AT THE RURAL RESIDENCE AND FOUND A VICTIM WHO HAD SUSTAINED GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

THE SUSPECT WAS QUICKLY FOUND AND ARRESTED.

NO OTHER DETAILS OF THE INCIDENT HAVE BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.