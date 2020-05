Dakota County Health reports that as of 1 p.m. Monday, 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dakota County.

That brings the county’s total number of cases to 1452.

Health officials say two additional deaths have also occurred related to coronavirus, for a total of 7 deaths.

Dakota County Health says they will no longer make daily updates regarding COVID-19, releasing updated numbers only on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1pm.