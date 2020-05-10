SPIRIT LAKE MAN CHARGED WITH SIOUX COUNTY MURDER

One man is dead and a Spirit Lake, Iowa man is in custody charged in his fatal shooting Saturday night in Sioux County

Deputies from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the shooting just after 10pm Saturday at a residence on Dove Avenue, three miles northwest of Ireton.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of a 58 year old man inside the residence, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested 70-year-old Gregg Winterfeld of Spirit Lake, who has been charged with 2nd degree murder.

The victim’s name has not been released by authorities.

One other person inside the residence at the time of the shooting was unharmed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.