PUBLIC MUSEUM AWARDS 4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECT HONORS

The Sioux City Public Museum announced the annual 4th Grade Sioux City History Projects awards online over the weekend.

It was the first time in 29 years, the Museum was not able to host the reception and awards ceremony for the annual exhibit due to the current public health situation.

In addition to the traditional awards from the Museum’s staff and volunteer boards, this year featured a “People’s Choice Award” with votes from more than 200 Facebook users.

That award went to Jazlin Cherkas of Perry Creek elementary for a model of Sioux City Central High School.

Museum Director Steve Hansen presented the Director’s Award to Annmarie Pistello of Leeds Elementary for her Sioux City Elevated Railway project and Museum Association President Woody Gottburg gave the President’s Award to Spalding Park student Finley Milner for a replica of United Airlines Flight 232.

More than 900 4th grade students from 13 participating schools created history projects.

A video of the award-winning projects is available on the museum’s website at SiouxCityMuseum.org/current-programming.