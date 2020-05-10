NEW WOODBURY COUNTY COVID-19 CASE NUMBERS (Update)

Siouxland District Health reports an additional 48 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Woodbury County.

That brings the county’s total to 1,674 cases.

There was one additional death, an older adult male age 61-80.

That is the 9th fatality in the county related to COVID-19.

A total of 5637 tests have been administered to Woodbury County residents.

Updated 10:00am 5/11/20

——————————-

New cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County were lower Saturday and Sunday.

Siouxland District Health says there were 36 cases reported Sunday and 48 on Saturday for a total of 1,626 cases.

An additional COVID related death was reported Saturday of a young adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

That brings the number of coronavirus related deaths in Woodbury County to 8.

Recovered case numbers were unavailable through the weekend, but health officials hope to begin reporting them again in the coming days, which they say will show a lot of recoveries.

MercyOne and UnityPoint- St. Luke’s reported that they were providing care for a combined 74 COVID-19 patients as of 4pm Sunday.