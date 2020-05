WOODBURY COUNTY HAS 116 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 REPORTED FRIDAY.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TO 1542.

A TOTAL OF 4868 TESTS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED AMONG COUNTY RESIDENTS TO DATE.

66 WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED FOR TREATMENT.

50 OTHERS HAVE BEEN TREATED AND DISMISSED FROM THE HOSPITAL IN RECENT WEEKS.

KSCJ WILL BROADCAST A NEWS CONFERENCE WITH SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICIALS AT 2PM THIS AFTERNOON.