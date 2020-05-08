VP PENCE RETURNS TO IOWA FOR CONFERENCES

Vice President Mike Pence returned to Iowa Friday and met with a group of state faith leaders in the afternoon to discuss way to safely resume services inside houses of worship.

Pence sat on the altar steps of the Urbandale church, listening as pastors, rabbis and a handful of others scattered throughout the sanctuary spoke.

Pence also spoke at Hy-Vee headquarters in West Des Moines on a panel late Friday afternoon on food security.

His arrival in central Iowa was delayed by more than an hour due to his press secretary’s positive coronavirus test.

Pence, who is tested daily, was negative this morning, but his departure from Washington was delayed as some of the vice president’s staff who had been around the press secretary were pulled from travel to Iowa.