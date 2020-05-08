NORTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL APPOINTS RODD SLATER AS MAYOR

North Sioux City has a new interim mayor.

The City Council appointed Councilman Rodd Slater to serve as Mayor during a special meeting Thursday night.

Slater will serve the remaining year of former Mayor Randy Fredericksen’s term until June of 2021, when a new full-time Mayor will be elected.

Fredericksen resigned Tuesday after the City Council voted to allow North Sioux City casinos, bars and restaurants to reopen this week.

City Council President Dan Parks, also released a statement on allegations of corruption made by Fredericksen saying quote:

“We are very committed to acting in the best interest of the city residents and businesses. We will also be very transparent and open when reviewing the more specific allegations made recently by former Mayor Fredericksen.”

Photo courtesy KMEG