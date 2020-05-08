MODERATE APRIL RAIN REDUCES MISSOURI RIVER SYSTEM FLOOD CONCERNS

Something we have not had to be concerned about this spring so far is the level of the Missouri River and potential flooding.

Kevin Grode with the river regulation office for the Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha says precipitation has been moderate through the region:

Grode says runoff into the Missouri River system is still expected to be above normal again this year, but well contained in the reservoir system:

Above normal river releases all winter allowed the Corps to add more flood storage capacity in the upstream reservoirs.

Jerry Oster WNAX