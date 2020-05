Midwest Honor Flight has announced that they are postponing all four of their scheduled flights this year out of caution for the safety of the 400 Veterans that would be participating.

Organizers say their first priority on every Honor Flight Mission is the safety of their veterans, guardians and crew.

They say there are too many unknowns of COVID-19 going forward to have the flights this summer.

The honor Flights will resume when it is deemed safe to do so.