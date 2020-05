COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTING EXPECTED TO BEGIN SOON LOCALLY

ANTIBODY TESTING FROM PATIENTS RECOVERED FROM COVID-19 EXPOSURE AND ILLNESS WILL SOON BE AVAILABLE IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

MARI KAPTAIN-DAHLEN HEADS THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER:

THE AGENCY STARTED TESTING PEOPLE FOR COVID-19 AT A FORMER DRIVE THROUGH BANK ACROSS THE STREET FROM THEIR CLINIC IN LATE MARCH:

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH RECEIVED A FEDERAL GRANT THIS PAST WEEK TO SUPPORT THE ANTIBODY AND ONGOING COVID-19 TESTING.

ONE IN 26 WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS HAS BEEN TESTED FOR COVID-19 TO DATE, COMPARED TO AROUND ONE IN 52 AT THE STATE LEVEL.