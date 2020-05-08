CATHOLIC MASS REMAINS SUSPENDED BY LOCAL DIOCESE

All four of Iowa’s Catholic Bishops have signed a joint statement continuing the suspension of public Masses across the state for an undetermined time period.

That letter is in response to a resolution by Governor Kim Reynolds, authorizing public church services at the discretion of spiritual leadership.

Bishop Walker Nickless of Sioux City further declares that he, his advisors and the diocesan COVID task force will monitor public health data on a daily basis and that all decisions in regards to returning to public liturgies in the local Diocese will be based on data and CDC and public health recommendations.

The task force is developing an action plan to return to public Masses when it is safe to do so, taking into account safety measures and liturgical practices.

Mass has been suspended since March 16th.