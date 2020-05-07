WOODBURY COUNTY PARK FACILITIES TO REMAIN CLOSED FOR NOW

Woodbury County will not open its facilities, including campgrounds at least for another week.

Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel says all Woodbury County Conservation facilities will remain closed through May 15 in response to Coronavirus exposure concerns.

This is regardless of Governor Kim Reynolds proclamation issued Wednesday that allows Iowa campgrounds to reopen.

The continued closures include: Woodbury County Conservation Board Campgrounds, rental cabins, enclosed shelters, restrooms, playgrounds, Woodbury County Conservation Board park offices and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

The conditions will be re-evaluated next week and are subject to future extensions.

Heissel says “Woodbury County is still one of the biggest hot spots in the state with the third highest number of COVID-19 cases and they are concerned about the health and safety of our community.

Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks with Closed Facilities include: Little Sioux Park near Correctionville; Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park-Browns Lake near Salix; Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland; Midway Park near Moville; and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.

Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching and general recreation.

All restrooms will remain closed.